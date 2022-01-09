Macro data, quarterly earnings to guide equity market this week: Analysts

"IT majors like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech and Mindtree would announce their numbers. Besides, banking heavyweight HDFC Bank result is also scheduled. On the macroeconomic front, participants will be eyeing IIP, CPI Inflation and WPI Inflation data also during the week. Amid all, global cues and updates on the COVID situation would remain on the participants' radar," said Ajit Mishra, VP Research, Religare Broking.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}