Macro versus micro forces battle on in markets: Ambit Investment Managers MD Dhiraj Agarwal
Dhiraj Agarwal, MD of Ambit Investment Managers, sees the current market landscape as a “themeless” one where success hinges on selective stock picking rather than broad thematic bets.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Nifty earnings growth, which was a dismal 6% in the previous fiscal year, could gather momentum in the second half of the current fiscal year. This is when the full benefits of the ₹1 trillion cut in personal income tax rate alongside the sharp interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) began to spur demand and result in stronger corporate earnings, becoming the next trigger for markets, believes Dhiraj Agarwal, manging director (MD), Ambit Investment Managers. He also adds that after the sharp market correction between September and early April this year, “we've entered a themeless or stock picker's market," a phase that would test the true acumen of finfluencers.