RBI has cut rates, and the durable liquidity in the banking system has been achieved. Do you think credit growth will grow relative to deposit growth? Or do you still feel corporates might be reticent to expand, given that the existing capacity utilisation is not being met 100%?

My expectation is that credit growth will see a gradual (and not a sharp) pickup from the second half of the fiscal year. There are a couple of factors at play here. First, that ₹1 trillion in additional disposable income from tax cuts for consumers is likely to be utilised for immediate consumption or savings before we see a significant surge in new borrowings. We also have to remember that household balance sheets are quite a bit more leveraged today than they have been in the past, which could lead to some caution. Second, when it comes to corporate investments, while I do anticipate a pick-up, I expect it to be a measured one. It's not going to be an immediate explosion of demand.