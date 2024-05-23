Active Stocks
Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 64.5(0.29%) points and Sensex was up by 342.95(0.46%) points at 23 May 2024 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 487.4(1.02%) at 23 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Atal Realtech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Axis Bank, Larsen & Toubro, State Bank Of India, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Steel, NTPC, ITC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 23 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
