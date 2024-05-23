Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation
Shares of Macrotech Developers, Bharat Electronics, Eicher Motors, Interglobe Aviation, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 64.5(0.29%) points and Sensex was up by 342.95(0.46%) points at 23 May 2024 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 487.4(1.02%) at 23 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
Other stocks such as United Polyfab Gujarat, Brightcom Group, GSS Infotech, MEGASTAR FOOD, Atal Realtech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
