Madhabi Puri Buch is new Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch is new Sebi chairperson1 min read . 02:01 PM IST
- This is the first time that a woman and a person from the private sector has been chosen for a key post with Sebi
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: The government on Monday announced Madhabi Puri Buch as new the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This appointment also marks a departure from the regular practise of hiring Sebi chairmen members, who were typically were men coming from the public sector or bureaucracy.
Mumbai: The government on Monday announced Madhabi Puri Buch as new the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This appointment also marks a departure from the regular practise of hiring Sebi chairmen members, who were typically were men coming from the public sector or bureaucracy.
This is the first time that a woman and a person from the private sector has been chosen for a key post with the market regulator.
This is the first time that a woman and a person from the private sector has been chosen for a key post with the market regulator.
Buch, who was serving as the whole-time member at Sebi till last year and before that was serving at the New Development Bank in Shanghai, has been appointed for a period of three years, the department of personnel and training (DoPT) said in a notification. She has been appointed for a period of three years.
She will replace Ajay Tyagi as the Sebi chief who was a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre and was appointed as the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 1 March 2017, for a period of three years. Subsequently, he was given a six-month extension and later in August 2020, tenure was extended by 18 months.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!