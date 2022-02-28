Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / Madhabi Puri Buch is new Sebi chairperson

Madhabi Puri Buch is new Sebi chairperson

Buch will replace Ajay Tyagi as the Sebi chief
1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Jayshree P. Upadhyay

  • This is the first time that a woman and a person from the private sector has been chosen for a key post with Sebi

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: The government on Monday announced Madhabi Puri Buch as new the chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). This appointment also marks a departure from the regular practise of hiring Sebi chairmen members, who were typically were men coming from the public sector or bureaucracy.

This is the first time that a woman and a person from the private sector has been chosen for a key post with the market regulator.

Buch, who was serving as the whole-time member at Sebi till last year and before that was serving at the New Development Bank in Shanghai, has been appointed for a period of three years, the department of personnel and training (DoPT) said in a notification. She has been appointed for a period of three years.

She will replace Ajay Tyagi as the Sebi chief who was a 1984 batch IAS officer of Himachal Pradesh cadre and was appointed as the chairman of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on 1 March 2017, for a period of three years. Subsequently, he was given a six-month extension and later in August 2020, tenure was extended by 18 months.

