Mint Explainer: Why Lokpal cleared former Sebi chief Buch of corruption charges?

On the charge of conflict of interest regarding Mahindra Group, the Lokpal noted that Buch had recused herself from matters relating to the group in 2019. Her husband, Dhaval Buch, received ₹4.78 crore in consultancy fees from Mahindra between 2019 and 2021, but the Lokpal found no link between this and regulatory decisions, which were handled by others at Sebi.