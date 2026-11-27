(Bloomberg) -- Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., a unit of state-owned Coal India Ltd., is set to start trading Friday after its initial public offering in the first listing since India’s market regulator barred publishing so-called gray-market prices for IPO shares.

Indicative pre-listing prices have traditionally served as an informal benchmark for retail and wealthy investors seeking to gauge potential gains on the first day of trading. Several recent IPOs have made debuts at levels broadly in line with the prices in the unofficial market.

Mahanadi Coalfields, which raised 89.81 billion rupees ($969 million) in the offer, will list on the exchanges 114 days after formally kicking off the IPO process on Aug. 5., ranking alongside companies taking the shortest time to go public.

The IPO was subscribed 1.5 times when the bidding closed Monday, with institutions driving the demand. Qualified institutional buyers bid for 4.95 times the shares reserved for them, while portions allocated to other investor categories were undersubscribed, according to data published on the National Stock Exchange of India’s website.

The shares were priced at 136 rupees apiece, the top end of the marketed range. The offering consisted entirely of shares sold by Coal India, with no fresh issuance, according to the prospectus.

At the IPO price, Mahanadi Coalfields offers a trailing dividend yield of 8.5%, compared to 6.6% for Coal India based on payouts for the year ended March, making the stock an attractive bet for cash returns, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. said in a note.

The price implies a 10% to 15% valuation premium for Mahanadi Coalfields over its parent, the brokerage said, adding that the unit’s superior operating profitability, return ratios and focused capital allocation justified this gap.

Still, Religare Broking Ltd. flagged in a note that declining returns and weakening operating metrics could weigh on the company’s financial performance despite its relatively strong position among peers, substantial coal reserves and an established customer base.

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