Maharatna PSU stock Indian Oil Corporation sets board meeting date to declare Q1 results 2026

The board of directors of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC) is scheduled to meet on Friday, 31 July 2026, to consider and approve Q1 results 2026, as per the company's announcement in an exchange filing.

"....it is hereby informed that a Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled on Friday, 31 July 2026, inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30 June 2026," said the company in an exchange filing.

IOC, in an exchange filing, said the trading window for dealing in its securities will remain closed until Sunday, 2 August 2026, for all designated insiders under the company's Code for Prevention of Insider Trading.

The company said the trading window, which was closed with effect from 1 July 2026, will remain closed until the stipulated date, in line with its earlier communication dated 25 June 2026.

IOC - Q1 result preview Indian Oil Corporation is likely to report a weak Q1FY27 performance, with broker Equirus expecting a consolidated loss. Equirus said IOC’s EBITDA may come in at around minus ₹135 billion, pressured by weak-to-negative marketing margins and inventory losses, partly offset by strong refining cracks and earlier-announced LPG compensation instalments.

According to Equirus, IOC’s net sales are estimated at ₹24,03,663 million, up 17.7% sequentially and 24.6% year-on-year. However, profitability is expected to remain under pressure, with EBITDA at minus ₹1,35,426 million, EBIT at minus ₹1,81,580 million, and PAT at minus ₹1,39,085 million.

The note also flags EBITDA margin at minus 6% versus 8% in the previous quarter and 7% a year earlier, indicating a sharp earnings deterioration. EPS is projected at minus 7.9, compared with 8.1 in Q4FY26 and 4.0 in Q1FY26.

Equirus highlighted a few key items for the quarter: OPEC+ supply outlook, LPG under-recoveries, Petchem pain, and capex progress. The broker’s view suggests that refining support may not be enough to fully offset weakness in the marketing and downstream segments.

IOC share price today IOC share price today opened at 141.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹142.25, and an intraday low of ₹140.15 per share.

Sudeep Shah, Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities, said Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has been consolidating within a ₹130-149 range since 23 March, with the stock lacking a clear directional trend.

According to Shah, the Average Directional Index (ADX) has remained largely flat during this period, indicating weak trend strength and a sideways trading bias. He added that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also moved within a narrow band, reflecting the absence of sustained bullish or bearish momentum.

Shah further noted that the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has remained flat, reinforcing the ongoing consolidation phase. He believes a decisive breakout above ₹149 or a breakdown below ₹130 is likely to provide the next meaningful directional cue for the stock.