Market returns may be 2-3% above nominal GDP growth in 2026: Anthony Heredia
Ram Sahgal 6 min read 26 Jan 2026, 05:30 am IST
Summary
With investor interest in IPOs expected to decline due to high supply and external challenges, Mahindra Manulife's Anthony Heredia highlights the importance of policy measures for boosting foreign capital flows. He also notes India's growing attractiveness in global market valuations.
After two record years of fundraising, investor appetite for new listings could moderate, as abundant supply and external headwinds weigh on secondary markets.
