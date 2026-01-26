Market returns may be 2-3% above nominal GDP growth in 2026: Anthony Heredia

8) Are we doing enough to address the challenges posed by AI? Global capability centres are one thing, but the investments required are huge. What's your feeling?

In our view, there is a lot happening, but not everything is being telegraphed for public consumption. My feeling is that this will evolve, and the winners will transition from only the producers of AI to others in the value chain, including the consumers of AI as well. And so, the story five years out may be very different in terms of what the impact of AI has been, relative to today. I see so many similarities between how the use of internet evolved from the early 2000s to today, and expect to see the same for AI, albeit in a much shorter time horizon. The challenge is that quite a few AI providers are competing to create capacities to serve customers in future. Thus, the capex is upfronted while monetizing revenue and profit pool participation is in the future and, hence, it is tough to start picking eventual winners. For now, the ecosystem of vendors for AI (chips) and vendors for AI companies (data centre, power, etc.) look a bigger beneficiary till the consuming AI businesses are able to monetize.