Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India
Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -6.3(-0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 182.15(0.25%) points at 17 May 2024 10:32:53 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -9.4(-0.02%) at 17 May 2024 10:17:53 IST.
Other stocks such as LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group, Reliable Data Services, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.
