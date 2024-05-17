Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 10:32:48
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 166.00 0.06%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 947.50 1.19%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 2,522.80 6.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 820.80 1.10%
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -6.3(-0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 182.15(0.25%) points at 17 May 2024 10:32:53 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -9.4(-0.02%) at 17 May 2024 10:17:53 IST.
Other stocks such as LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group, Reliable Data Services, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, State Bank Of India, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 17 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue