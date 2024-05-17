Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India

LiveMint

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Electronics, Interglobe Aviation, Jindal Steel & Power, Havells India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -6.3(-0.03%) points and Sensex was up by 182.15(0.25%) points at 17 May 2024 10:32:53 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -9.4(-0.02%) at 17 May 2024 10:17:53 IST.Other stocks such as LANCOR HOLDINGS ORD, Brightcom Group, Reliable Data Services, POPULAR VEHICLES AND SERVICES ORD, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, State Bank Of India, Ultratech Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Larsen & Toubro, Nestle India, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Indusind Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index State Bank Of India, Bandhan Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

