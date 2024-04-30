Active Stocks
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 100.1(0.44%) points and Sensex was up by 319.52(0.43%) points at 30 Apr 2024 10:59:52 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 139.2(0.28%) at 30 Apr 2024 10:44:52 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, NTPC, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, State Bank Of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 30 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
