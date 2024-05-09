Active Stocks
Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Eicher Motors hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -165.45(-0.74%) points and Sensex was down by -473.42(-0.64%) points at 09 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -178.85(-0.37%) at 09 May 2024 10:44:56 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, HCL Technologies, Hindustan Unilever, Titan Company were the top gainers while Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, ITC were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 09 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
