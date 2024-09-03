Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies

Livemint
Published3 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
LiveMint

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -16.4(-0.06%) points and Sensex was down by -78.7(-0.1%) points at 03 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -19.35(-0.04%) at 03 Sep 2024 10:44:55 IST.
Other stocks such as Cadsys (India), Semac Consultants, Prizor Viztech, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Divine Power Energy hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Wipro were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Infosys were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsMahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Most Active Stocks

Vedanta

465.00
11:01 AM | 3 SEP 2024
1.7 (0.37%)

Bharat Electronics

298.70
11:01 AM | 3 SEP 2024
1.8 (0.61%)

Tata Steel

152.35
11:01 AM | 3 SEP 2024
-0.5 (-0.33%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

138.80
11:01 AM | 3 SEP 2024
-3.15 (-2.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

4,525.00
10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
324.85 (7.73%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

1,957.75
10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
127.05 (6.94%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,627.85
10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
169.75 (6.91%)

Quess Corp

813.60
10:54 AM | 3 SEP 2024
42.2 (5.47%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,013.00-816.00
    Chennai
    73,370.00-315.00
    Delhi
    73,299.00-242.00
    Kolkata
    72,584.00-1,245.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue