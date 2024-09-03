Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies

LiveMint

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial, ITC, SBI Life Insurance Company, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -16.4(-0.06%) points and Sensex was down by -78.7(-0.1%) points at 03 Sep 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -19.35(-0.04%) at 03 Sep 2024 10:44:55 IST.Other stocks such as Cadsys (India), Semac Consultants, Prizor Viztech, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems, Divine Power Energy hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India, ITC, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Wipro were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Infosys were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Bandhan Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, State Bank Of India, Indusind Bank were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

