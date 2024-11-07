Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are down by -1.17%, Nifty down by -1.05%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are down by -1.17%, Nifty down by -1.05%

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 07 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 278.95 and closed at 273.95. The stock reached a high of 278.95 and a low of 271.90 during the session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 07-11-2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 07-11-2024: At 07 Nov 11:26 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 273.95, -1.17% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79466.29, down by -1.13%. The stock has hit a high of 278.95 and a low of 271.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10 days SMA & lower than the 5,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5274.11
10273.07
20279.78
50305.97
100302.60
300289.90

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 279.68, 281.92, & 283.83, whereas it has key support levels at 275.53, 273.62, & 271.38.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was 143.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.72 & P/B is at 1.71.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.60% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in june to 3.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price down -1.17% today to trade at 273.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp are falling today, but its peers LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.05% & -1.13% each respectively.

