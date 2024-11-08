Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.61%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price ₹274.25, 0.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79353.99, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of ₹276.35 and a low of ₹271.25 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|273.74
|10
|272.61
|20
|279.19
|50
|305.23
|100
|302.52
|300
|289.94
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹277.18, ₹281.72, & ₹284.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹269.93, ₹267.22, & ₹262.68.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was 406.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.46 & P/B is at 1.68.
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.48% with a target price of ₹303.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in june to 3.71% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price has gained 0.61% today, currently at ₹274.25
