Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.61%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.61%, Nifty down by -0.24%

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: On the last trading day for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, the stock opened at 271.25 and closed at 274.25. Throughout the day, the stock reached a high of 276.35 and a low of 271.25. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 08-11-2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 08-11-2024: At 08 Nov 12:01 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 274.25, 0.61% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79353.99, down by -0.24%. The stock has hit a high of 276.35 and a low of 271.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5273.74
10272.61
20279.19
50305.23
100302.52
300289.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 277.18, 281.72, & 284.43, whereas it has key support levels at 269.93, 267.22, & 262.68.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was 406.48% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.46 & P/B is at 1.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.48% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in june to 3.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price has gained 0.61% today, currently at 274.25, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.24% & -0.24% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.