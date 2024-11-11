Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are down by -1.72%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹ 278.3 and closed at ₹ 271.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 278.3 and a low of ₹ 271.2 during the day.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price ₹271.25, -1.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79954.85, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of ₹278.3 and a low of ₹271.2 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 275.29 10 274.62 20 277.73 50 302.93 100 302.04 300 289.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹279.4, ₹282.1, & ₹286.3, whereas it has key support levels at ₹272.5, ₹268.3, & ₹265.6.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was 60.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.66 & P/B is at 1.70. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.71% with a target price of ₹303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in june to 3.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.