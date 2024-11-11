Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are down by -1.72%, Nifty up by 0.76%

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 278.3 and closed at 271.25. The stock reached a high of 278.3 and a low of 271.2 during the day.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:00 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 271.25, -1.72% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79954.85, up by 0.59%. The stock has hit a high of 278.3 and a low of 271.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5275.29
10274.62
20277.73
50302.93
100302.04
300289.83

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 279.4, 282.1, & 286.3, whereas it has key support levels at 272.5, 268.3, & 265.6.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was 60.10% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.66 & P/B is at 1.70.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.71% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in june to 3.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price down -1.72% today to trade at 271.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.76% & 0.59% each respectively.

