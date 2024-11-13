Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are down by -2.05%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹ 268.95 and closed at ₹ 259.90. The stock reached a high of ₹ 268.95 during the day and a low of ₹ 258.80. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:21 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price ₹259.9, -2.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78164.6, down by -0.65%. The stock has hit a high of ₹268.95 and a low of ₹258.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 275.29 10 274.62 20 277.73 50 302.93 100 302.04 300 289.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹269.4, ₹274.4, & ₹277.15, whereas it has key support levels at ₹261.65, ₹258.9, & ₹253.9.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.05 & P/B is at 1.63.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.58% with a target price of ₹303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in june to 3.71% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.