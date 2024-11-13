Hello User
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are down by -2.05%, Nifty down by -0.68%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 268.95 and closed at 259.90. The stock reached a high of 268.95 during the day and a low of 258.80. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 13-11-2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:21 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 259.9, -2.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78164.6, down by -0.65%. The stock has hit a high of 268.95 and a low of 258.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5275.29
10274.62
20277.73
50302.93
100302.04
300289.87

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 269.4, 274.4, & 277.15, whereas it has key support levels at 261.65, 258.9, & 253.9.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.05 & P/B is at 1.63.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 16.58% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 3.71% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 3.57% in june to 3.71% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price down -2.05% today to trade at 259.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE, LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.68% & -0.65% each respectively.

