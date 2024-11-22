Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 1.91%, Nifty up by 0.89%

Hello User
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 22 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 256.3 and closed at 261.25. The stock reached a high of 261.4 and a low of 256 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a positive movement, closing higher than its opening price.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 22-11-2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 22-11-2024: At 22 Nov 12:04 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 261.25, 1.91% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 77908.25, up by 0.98%. The stock has hit a high of 261.4 and a low of 256 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5259.69
10267.07
20270.07
50295.72
100299.41
300289.43

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 259.43, 262.67, & 264.73, whereas it has key support levels at 254.13, 252.07, & 248.83.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was -50.96% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 14.53 & P/B is at 1.58.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 15.98% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.62% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 16.94% in june to 17.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price up 1.91% today to trade at 261.25 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Poonawalla Fincorp are falling today, but its peers L&T FINANCE, LIC Housing Finance, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.89% & 0.98% each respectively.

