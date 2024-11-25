Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 5.01%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 266.95 and closed at 276.75. The stock experienced a high of 278.4 and a low of 264.8 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a positive performance, closing higher than its opening price.

Published25 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 25-11-2024
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 25-11-2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:24 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 276.75, 5.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80412.18, up by 1.64%. The stock has hit a high of 278.4 and a low of 264.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5258.88
10263.65
20268.59
50293.09
100298.47
300289.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 267.15, 270.4, & 276.1, whereas it has key support levels at 258.2, 252.5, & 249.25.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was 132.72% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 14.96 & P/B is at 1.62.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.49% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.62% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 16.94% in june to 17.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price has gained 5.01% today to trade at 276.75 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.81% & 1.64% each respectively.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:24 AM IST
