Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.29%, Nifty up by 0.03%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 26 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 272 and closed at 273.2. The stock reached a high of 274.8 and a low of 271 during the day. Overall, the stock showed a slight increase from its opening to closing price.

Published26 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 26-11-2024
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesShare Price Today on 26-11-2024

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:22 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 273.2, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80013.66, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of 274.8 and a low of 271 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5258.88
10263.65
20268.59
50293.09
100298.47
300289.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 279.38, 285.92, & 293.33, whereas it has key support levels at 265.43, 258.02, & 251.48.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was -2.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.46 & P/B is at 1.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.91% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.62% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 16.94% in june to 17.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price up 0.29% today to trade at 273.2 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE, LIC Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.03% & -0.12% each respectively.

First Published:26 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
