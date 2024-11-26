Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.29%, Nifty up by 0.03%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 26-11-2024: At 26 Nov 11:22 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price ₹273.2, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80013.66, down by -0.12%. The stock has hit a high of ₹274.8 and a low of ₹271 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 258.88 10 263.65 20 268.59 50 293.09 100 298.47 300 289.23

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹279.38, ₹285.92, & ₹293.33, whereas it has key support levels at ₹265.43, ₹258.02, & ₹251.48.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was -2.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.46 & P/B is at 1.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.91% with a target price of ₹303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.62% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 16.94% in june to 17.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.