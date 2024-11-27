Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.63%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹ 271.7 and closed at ₹ 272.3. The stock reached a high of ₹ 273.45 and a low of ₹ 269.9 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight increase in value, reflecting a positive trading session.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:24 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price ₹272.3, 0.63% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80024.69, up by 0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹273.45 and a low of ₹269.9 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 258.88 10 263.65 20 268.59 50 293.09 100 298.47 300 289.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹273.57, ₹276.53, & ₹278.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹269.07, ₹267.53, & ₹264.57.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was -2.30% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.33 & P/B is at 1.66.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.27% with a target price of ₹303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.62% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 16.94% in june to 17.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.