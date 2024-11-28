Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at ₹ 275.9 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 274. The stock reached a high of ₹ 276 and a low of ₹ 272.05 during the day, indicating a range of movement but ultimately ending with a minor decline.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:02 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price ₹274, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79706.15, down by -0.66%. The stock has hit a high of ₹276 and a low of ₹272.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 262.00 10 263.63 20 268.76 50 292.03 100 298.19 300 289.25

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹274.25, ₹275.7, & ₹277.9, whereas it has key support levels at ₹270.6, ₹268.4, & ₹266.95.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was 9.06% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.45 & P/B is at 1.68.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.58% with a target price of ₹303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.62% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 16.94% in june to 17.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.