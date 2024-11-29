Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price are down by -0.57%, Nifty up by 0.93%

Livemint

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 29 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services opened at 272 and closed at 270.45. The stock reached a high of 272.6 and a low of 269.7 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline from its opening price.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today on 29-11-2024: At 29 Nov 11:15 today, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services shares are trading at price 270.45, -0.57% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79791.41, up by 0.95%. The stock has hit a high of 272.6 and a low of 269.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5264.49
10263.09
20268.85
50290.99
100297.89
300289.16

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 275.05, 278.7, & 281.3, whereas it has key support levels at 268.8, 266.2, & 262.55.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services was -57.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 10.04% & ROA of 1.70% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.43 & P/B is at 1.67.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.04% with a target price of 303.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.62% MF holding, & 10.19% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 16.94% in june to 17.62% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 10.08% in june to 10.19% in the september quarter.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services share price down -0.57% today to trade at 270.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as L&T FINANCE, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, Poonawalla Fincorp are falling today, but its peers LIC Housing Finance are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.93% & 0.95% each respectively.

