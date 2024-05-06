Active Stocks
Mon May 06 2024 10:52:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.10 0.39%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,627.50 5.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 805.50 -3.13%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 357.80 -2.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,013.80 0.00%
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 35.2(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 294.18(0.4%) points at 06 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 232.9(0.48%) at 06 May 2024 10:44:55 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Indusind Bank, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Titan Company, State Bank Of India, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 06 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue