Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Grasim Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 35.2(0.16%) points and Sensex was up by 294.18(0.4%) points at 06 May 2024 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 232.9(0.48%) at 06 May 2024 10:44:55 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Consultancy Services, Indusind Bank, Infosys, Mahindra & Mahindra were the top gainers while Titan Company, State Bank Of India, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid Corporation Of India were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indusind Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank were the top gainers while Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda, State Bank Of India, Federal Bank, Bandhan Bank were the top losers.

