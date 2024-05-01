Active Stocks
Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -38.55(-0.17%) points and Sensex was down by -188.5(-0.25%) points at 30 Apr 2024 15:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -27.3(-0.06%) at 30 Apr 2024 15:32:12 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Indusind Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv were the top gainers while Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, HCL Technologies, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Indusind Bank, Federal Bank were the top gainers while Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, State Bank Of India were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Published: 01 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST
