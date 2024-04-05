Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was down by -23.45(-0.1%) points and Sensex was down by -12.18(-0.02%) points at 05 Apr 2024 10:59:55 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 91.15(0.19%) at 05 Apr 2024 10:44:53 IST.In the BSE Sensex index HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank were the top losers.In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bandhan Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}