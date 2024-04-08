Active Stocks
Mon Apr 08 2024 10:51:25
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.90 0.95%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 479.60 -1.15%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.95 0.26%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,072.50 1.35%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 282.35 1.46%
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?
BackBack

Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Livemint

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel

LiveMintPremium
LiveMint

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 106.2(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 392.24(0.53%) points at 08 Apr 2024 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 25.0(0.05%) at 08 Apr 2024 10:44:52 IST.
In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Wipro, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 08 Apr 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App