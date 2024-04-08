Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 106.2(0.47%) points and Sensex was up by 392.24(0.53%) points at 08 Apr 2024 10:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 25.0(0.05%) at 08 Apr 2024 10:44:52 IST.

In the BSE Sensex index Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Reliance Industries, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Axis Bank were the top gainers while Wipro, Nestle India, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, Punjab National Bank, HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.

