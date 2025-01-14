Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Lodha, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 2563.83 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Lodha, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to seek long term capital growth through investments in equity and equity related securities of both large cap and mid cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -4.53%, showing a negative delta of -2.64% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.23% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -4.95% -5.40% 0.45%
1 Year 13.54% 5.26% 8.28%
3 Years 53.60% 27.41% 26.19%
5 Years 179.85% 88.15% 91.70%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank6.50%
Reliance Industries3.85%
ICICI Bank3.00%
Persistent Systems2.93%
Divis Laboratories2.74%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks15.34%
Software & Programming8.73%
Investment Services5.5%
Oil & Gas Operations4.86%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.86%
Electronic Instr. & Controls4.3%
Personal & Household Prods.3.89%
Consumer Financial Services3.58%
Electric Utilities3.09%
Chemical Manufacturing2.86%
Retail (Apparel)2.34%
Airline2.25%
Misc. Fabricated Products2.01%
Metal Mining1.98%
Hotels & Motels1.89%
Auto & Truck Parts1.87%
Tobacco1.86%
Major Drugs1.78%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.74%
Food Processing1.45%
Construction - Raw Materials1.34%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)1.32%
Insurance (Accident & Health)1.29%
Business Services1.26%
Beverages (Alcoholic)1.25%
Oil & Gas - Integrated1.24%
Appliance & Tool1.01%
Footwear1.01%
Construction Services0.99%
Water Transportation0.98%
Paper & Paper Products0.86%
Iron & Steel0.71%
Recreational Products0.65%
Natural Gas Utilities0.59%
Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures0.53%
Misc. Capital Goods0.44%
Apparel/Accessories0.32%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.03, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.87 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.48% for one year, 13.50% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
National Aluminium Company1.98%207000050.13
Premier Energies1.52%31500038.53
Bank Of Baroda1.49%153609837.85
Page Industries0.32%18008.04

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank1008000.0918000.0164.88
ICICI Bank720000.0585000.076.06
Divis Laboratories121500.0112500.069.45
Trent89100.087300.059.33
Balrampur Chini Mills855000.0630000.036.87
Federal Bank1890000.01530000.032.25
CRISIL62114.059805.032.08

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tata Consultancy Services118000.090000.038.44
NTPC738000.0648000.023.57
GAIL India1220000.0750000.014.96

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.