Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth performance review analysis for January: Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund Direct Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Lodha, remains a prominent player in the Large & Mid-Cap. Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹2563.83 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Lodha, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to seek long term capital growth through investments in equity and equity related securities of both large cap and mid cap stocks. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 50 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Over the past week, Mahindra Manulife Large & Mid Cap Fund returned -4.53%, showing a negative delta of -2.64% with respect to NIFTY 50. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -6.23% against the NIFTY 50’s -5.71%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 50 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -4.95% -5.40% 0.45% 1 Year 13.54% 5.26% 8.28% 3 Years 53.60% 27.41% 26.19% 5 Years 179.85% 88.15% 91.70%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 15.34% Software & Programming 8.73% Investment Services 5.5% Oil & Gas Operations 4.86% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.86% Electronic Instr. & Controls 4.3% Personal & Household Prods. 3.89% Consumer Financial Services 3.58% Electric Utilities 3.09% Chemical Manufacturing 2.86% Retail (Apparel) 2.34% Airline 2.25% Misc. Fabricated Products 2.01% Metal Mining 1.98% Hotels & Motels 1.89% Auto & Truck Parts 1.87% Tobacco 1.86% Major Drugs 1.78% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.74% Food Processing 1.45% Construction - Raw Materials 1.34% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 1.32% Insurance (Accident & Health) 1.29% Business Services 1.26% Beverages (Alcoholic) 1.25% Oil & Gas - Integrated 1.24% Appliance & Tool 1.01% Footwear 1.01% Construction Services 0.99% Water Transportation 0.98% Paper & Paper Products 0.86% Iron & Steel 0.71% Recreational Products 0.65% Natural Gas Utilities 0.59% Constr. - Supplies & Fixtures 0.53% Misc. Capital Goods 0.44% Apparel/Accessories 0.32%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.03, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.87 and 0.00, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 10.48% for one year, 13.50% for three years, and 0.00% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Tata Consultancy Services 118000.0 90000.0 38.44 NTPC 738000.0 648000.0 23.57 GAIL India 1220000.0 750000.0 14.96