Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Livemint

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Lodha,Fatema Pacha, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of 5010.74 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Lodha,Fatema Pacha, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to provide medium to long term capital appreciation through appropriate diversification and taking low risk on business quality. The diversified portfolio would predominantly consist of equity and equity related securities including derivatives. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

 

 

Performance Analysis:

 

 

Over the past week, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund returned -4.45%, showing a negative delta of -0.80% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.47% against the NIFTY 500’s -7.82%.

The performance over the longer durations is mentioned below:

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference
6 Months -3.00% -7.26% 4.26%
1 Year 18.69% 8.25% 10.44%
3 Years 65.26% 36.84% 28.42%
5 Years 208.13% 113.64% 94.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Holding NamePercentage of Portfolio
HDFC Bank6.49%
Reliance Industries3.59%
Divis Laboratories2.97%
Persistent Systems2.74%
Hindustan Unilever2.59%

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector NameWeightage (%)
Regional Banks12.78%
Software & Programming7.78%
Oil & Gas Operations5.73%
Investment Services5.32%
Personal & Household Prods.4.14%
Biotechnology & Drugs4.07%
Consumer Financial Services3.97%
Electronic Instr. & Controls3.88%
Chemical Manufacturing3.8%
Retail (Apparel)3.34%
Auto & Truck Parts2.84%
Airline2.27%
Metal Mining2.0%
Tobacco1.77%
Iron & Steel1.77%
Constr. & Agric. Machinery1.76%
Communications Services1.57%
Hotels & Motels1.57%
Apparel/Accessories1.41%
Construction - Raw Materials1.36%
Construction Services1.32%
Food Processing1.25%
Business Services1.05%
Insurance (Prop. & Casualty)0.95%
Electric Utilities0.93%
Retail (Specialty)0.92%
Water Transportation0.9%

Risk Measurement

Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.27, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.19% for one year, 14.60% for three years, and 19.28% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

Recent Portfolio Activity

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock NameHolding (%)No of sharesHolding Value (in Cr)
ICICI Bank1.81%67500087.76
Bank Of Baroda1.37%270000066.53
Piramal Enterprises1.26%51750061.33

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before purchase)No of shares (After purchase)Holding Value (in Cr)
HDFC Bank1935000.01755000.0315.21
Divis Laboratories270000.0234000.0144.45
Trent173700.0170100.0115.59
National Aluminium Company5310000.04005000.096.98
Waaree Energies405000.0315000.084.04
Page Industries19800.015300.068.31
CRISIL110188.095444.051.20
Protean Egov Technologies468000.0288000.051.13

The fund has reduced its holding in the following stocks:

Stock NameNo of shares (Before reduction)No of shares (After reduction)Holding Value (in Cr)
Tata Consultancy Services235800.0180000.076.88
Marico1299600.01164600.075.12
PCBL1872000.01720937.074.67
NTPC1422000.01242000.045.17

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live story and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

