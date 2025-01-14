Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund performance review analysis for January: This detailed review of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the Nifty index, and analyzes key metrics such as Sharpe Ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors.

Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth performance review analysis for January: Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund Direct Plan Growth, managed by the seasoned fund managers Manish Lodha,Fatema Pacha, remains a prominent player in the Multi-Cap. Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund boasts an impressive AUM of ₹5010.74 crore. Under the guidance of Manish Lodha,Fatema Pacha, the fund adheres to its objective of the investment objective of the Scheme is to provide medium to long term capital appreciation through appropriate diversification and taking low risk on business quality. The diversified portfolio would predominantly consist of equity and equity related securities including derivatives. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved. This detailed review of Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund evaluates its recent performance, comparing it to the NIFTY 500 index, and analyzes key metrics such as sharpe ratio and sectoral allocation. The fund's strategy, top holdings, and recent portfolio moves are explored to provide insights for existing and potential investors. Performance Analysis: Over the past week, Mahindra Manulife Multi Cap Fund returned -4.45%, showing a negative delta of -0.80% with respect to NIFTY 500. The one-month performance shows a negative trend, with the fund delivering -5.47% against the NIFTY 500's -7.82%.

Period Mutual Fund Returns NIFTY 500 Performance Performance Difference 6 Months -3.00% -7.26% 4.26% 1 Year 18.69% 8.25% 10.44% 3 Years 65.26% 36.84% 28.42% 5 Years 208.13% 113.64% 94.49%

Top Holdings of the Fund

Below is the list of top holdings in the fund:

Sector Allocation of the Fund

Sector Name Weightage (%) Regional Banks 12.78% Software & Programming 7.78% Oil & Gas Operations 5.73% Investment Services 5.32% Personal & Household Prods. 4.14% Biotechnology & Drugs 4.07% Consumer Financial Services 3.97% Electronic Instr. & Controls 3.88% Chemical Manufacturing 3.8% Retail (Apparel) 3.34% Auto & Truck Parts 2.84% Airline 2.27% Metal Mining 2.0% Tobacco 1.77% Iron & Steel 1.77% Constr. & Agric. Machinery 1.76% Communications Services 1.57% Hotels & Motels 1.57% Apparel/Accessories 1.41% Construction - Raw Materials 1.36% Construction Services 1.32% Food Processing 1.25% Business Services 1.05% Insurance (Prop. & Casualty) 0.95% Electric Utilities 0.93% Retail (Specialty) 0.92% Water Transportation 0.9%

Risk Measurement Understanding the risk associated with the fund is crucial for investors. The Sharpe Ratio, which measures risk-adjusted returns, is a key indicator of how well the fund compensates investors for the risk taken. Over the past year, the fund's Sharpe Ratio stands at 1.27, while the three-year and five-year ratios are 0.97 and 1.05, respectively. Sharpe ratio values above 1 are considered good, whereas values below 1 are considered bad.

In terms of volatility, the standard deviation over the same periods— 13.19% for one year, 14.60% for three years, and 19.28% for five years. Higher standard deviations indicate greater volatility, while lower ones suggest more stable returns.

In the last month, the fund acquired new positions in the following stocks:

Stock Name Holding (%) No of shares Holding Value (in Cr) ICICI Bank 1.81% 675000 87.76 Bank Of Baroda 1.37% 2700000 66.53 Piramal Enterprises 1.26% 517500 61.33

The fund has increased its position in the following stocks:

Stock Name No of shares (Before reduction) No of shares (After reduction) Holding Value (in Cr) Tata Consultancy Services 235800.0 180000.0 76.88 Marico 1299600.0 1164600.0 75.12 PCBL 1872000.0 1720937.0 74.67 NTPC 1422000.0 1242000.0 45.17