Mahindra promoter group entity initiates sale of 0.8% stake for $215 mn
Prudential Management launches block trade for 9.3 million shares
MUMBAI : Mumbai: Prudential Management and Services Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra's promoter group, has initiated a sale of up to 9.3 million shares, representing 0.75% of the company's stake, through block trades, according to term sheet, reviewed by Mint.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started