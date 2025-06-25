Mahindra-backed Swaraj Engines dividend record date fast approaching. Should you buy?

Swaraj Engines dividend in focus: The record date for the ₹104.50 dividend for FY25, announced by Swaraj Engines, is fast approaching. The date has been set as June 27, which will determine the shareholders eligible to receive the dividend. To be eligible, investors must hold the shares on or before the record date.

However, due to the T+1 settlement cycle in India, investors must buy the shares at least one day before the record date. The company will distribute the dividend to eligible shareholders after the Annual General Meeting on July 15, 2025. The ₹104.50 per share dividend is also the highest-ever payout announced by the company.

For comparison, the company paid a ₹94 dividend per share in FY24 and ₹93 per share in FY23. Since September 12, 2003, Swaraj Engines has declared 30 dividends. At the current share price of ₹4,100, the dividend yield stands at 2.32%.

Swaraj Engines is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra, which holds a 52.1% stake in the company. General public shareholders own 34.5%, while FIIs and DIIs hold 3.5% and 9.9%, respectively, as of the March quarter.

Swaraj Engines was set up in 1985 in Mohali, Punjab, and is primarily engaged in the business of supplying engines to the Swaraj Division of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M).

Looking at the financial performance, the company reported its highest-ever quarterly engine sales and profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Q4 engine sales rose 29% YoY to 45,594 units, with net revenue at ₹454.16 crore and profit after tax up 20.4% to ₹165.98 crore.

FY25 also marked a record year, with engine sales growing 21.7% YoY to 168,820 units and PAT rising 20.4% to ₹165.98 crore, the highest in any financial year.

On the back of consistent growth, the board approved a capacity expansion from 195,000 to 240,000 units per year, funded through internal accruals, to meet future engine demand and adopt newer technologies.

Swaraj Engines share price trend The company’s shares have shown a steady upward trend in recent months, closing three out of the last four months in the green, with a 58% gain, outperforming the broader markets. This strong rally has led to a 155% gain over the last three years and 190% over the last five years.

In April, the stock touched a fresh all-time high of ₹4,470, nearing the ₹4,500 mark.