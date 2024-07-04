Making money on the election trade is harder than ever

So far investors don’t care about the election in the U.K., where the first-past-the-post voting system has left one big uncertainty. Will the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, have merely a decent majority, or an enormous one? Voting is on Thursday, and markets seem confident that even if he wins a crushing majority, he won’t go on a spending spree—despite a campaign by the governing Conservative party focused on warning of the dangers of a “supermajority" for Labour.