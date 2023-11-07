Mamaearth has tepid debut in a year of many strong listings
Companies such as Ideaforge Tech, Netweb Technology, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Cyient DLM, SBFC Finance, Cello World, and Mankind Pharma, recorded strong listing gains ranging from 20-93%. However, not all IPOs have been so fortunate.
Mumbai: Despite strong investor demand during its IPO, Honasa Consumer Ltd, the parent company of personal-care brand Mamaearth, made a lacklustre debut on BSE on Tuesday. Shares opened at ₹330, a modest premium of 1.85% to the issue price of ₹324, and closed at ₹337.10, just 4% more than the issue price. This underwhelming performance reflects the mixed fortunes of IPOs in India since last Diwali.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started