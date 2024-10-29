Markets
Manappuram Finance – A falling knife or a mouth-watering opportunity?
Rahul Rao 6 min read 29 Oct 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- Is Manappuram Finance’s robust gold business enough to shield it from the challenges in its MSME segment?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Manappuram stock is down 37.5% from its recent highs. Thanks to Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) ban on Asirvad Microfinance.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less