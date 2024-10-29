Manappuram Finance – A falling knife or a mouth-watering opportunity?

In October 2023, Asirvad Microfinance filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DHRP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) as Manappuram aimed to list its microfinance subsidiary by September 2024. However, due to certain 'observations' from SEBI, the listing plans were initially delayed. Additionally, as financial stress within the microfinance sector became apparent throughout the year, proceeding with the listing under these conditions was deemed unviable.