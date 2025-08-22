Mangal Electrical IPO: Issue booked 9.5 times by the end of third day. Check GMP and other details

Mangal Electrical IPO, which opened on August 20, saw strong demand, closing 9.46 times subscribed by August 22. The allotment date is set for August 25. Despite a decline in grey market premium, the company aims to raise 400 crore for expansion and debt repayment.

Saloni Goel
Updated22 Aug 2025, 05:29 PM IST
Mangal Electrical IPO: Issue booked 9.5 times by the end of third day. Check GMP and other details
Mangal Electrical IPO: Issue booked 9.5 times by the end of third day. Check GMP and other details

After a slow start, Mangal Electrical's initial public offer (IPO) closed with decent demand on Friday, August 22. The Mangal Electrical IPO had opened for subscription on August 20, with the issue sailing through on the second day of the book-building process.

Mangal Electrical IPO was booked 2.08 times at the end of the second day of subscription on Thursday.

Mangal Electrical IPO Subscription Status

Meanwhile, as of close on Friday, Mangal Electrical IPO was subscribed 9.46 times, with the issue garnering bids for 4,96,74,638 shares as against 52,53,301 shares on offer.

Also Read | Patel Retail IPO allotment LIVE: GMP up 20% — Check steps to track status

The retail portion was booked 4.84 times, the NII portion was subscribed 18.79 times, and the QIB portion received 10.54 times bids.

Now, with the closure of the public offer, Mangal Electrical IPO allotment date will be in focus. The same has been fixed as Monday, August 25.

Mangal Electrical IPO GMP

Mangal Electrical IPO grey market premium (GMP) has seen a significant decline today. According to data available, Mangal Electrical IPO GMP today is 15, more than half of the 34 GMP it was commanding a day ago.

At the current GMP and issue price, Mangal Electrical IPO listing price could be 576, a premium of just 3%.

Also Read | Shivashrit Foods IPO Day 1: GMP jumps! Check subscription status, other details

GMP signals an investor's willingness to offer more than the issue price for a company's shares. However, it should not be the only metric guiding investment decisions. Investors should focus on fundamentals and their own risk appetite.

Mangal Electrical IPO Details

Mangal Electrical IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth 400 crore. The price band for the offer was fixed at 533-561 per share.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the share sale to pay debt, expand the company's facility situated in Rajasthan, and support working capital requirements for general corporate purposes.

The company boats of several marquee customers, including government discoms and private companies such as Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd, Voltamp Transformers Ltd and Western Electrotrans. It has exported its transformer components to the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the US, Italy and Nepal.

Also Read | IPO rush on D-Street: What does GMP signal for five mainboard offerings?

Mangal Electrical Industries is a processor of transformer components, transformer lamination, amorphous cores, coil assemblies and core assemblies, wound core, toroidal core, and oil-immersed circuit breakers.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPOIPOsGrey Market PremiumShare AllotmentInitial Public Offerings
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsMangal Electrical IPO: Issue booked 9.5 times by the end of third day. Check GMP and other details
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.