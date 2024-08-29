Manglam Infra & Engineering, Kataria Industries & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

Shares of Manglam Infra & Engineering, Kataria Industries, Divine Power Energy, NACL Industries, Divgi Torqtransfer Systems hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 48.4(0.19%) points and Sensex was up by 182.29(0.22%) points at 29 Aug 2024 11:00:01 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 113.65(0.22%) points at 29 Aug 2024 10:45:05 IST. Other stocks such as Bajaj Auto, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, Abbott India, Cipla, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top gainers while Bandhan Bank, IDFC First Bank, Bank Of Baroda, were the top losers.

