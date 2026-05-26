Manipal Hospitals begins IPO roadshows, aims to beat broader market sentiment

Temasek-backed Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd has begun meeting institutional investors for its planned $1.1 billion initial public offering (IPO), three people aware of the matter said. The company expects the regulator’s nod in the coming weeks, and may launch the share sale between June-end and mid-July.

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The progress on the share sale is significant because India's IPO market has practically remained shut for the past several months due to the West Asia crisis, which has sucked liquidity out of emerging markets. “This issue’s success could very well decide if other large IPOs can be launched in this market,” one of the two people cited above said.

The IPO of Manipal Health, which competes with Apollo Hospitals and Aster Care, could be one of the biggest share sales in India's healthcare sector. The Bengaluru-based company plans to raise up to ₹8,000 crore in primary capital while its investors sell over 43.2 million shares. It filed its draft red herring prospectus on 23 March. The IPO is likely to value the Ranjan-Pai founded firm at $8-8.5 billion, the people cited above said.

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Mint first reported the company’s IPO plans on 17 January 2025.

Steady cash flows “The company has decided to go ahead with its IPO plans notwithstanding the market conditions. Initial discussions with the investors suggest there is a lot of demand for asset-backed companies with steady cash flows,” a second person said.

Last year, Manipal Hospitals acquired the Sahyadri Hospitals chain for around ₹6,400 crore, using a line of credit from KKR’s insurance business. A large part of the fresh capital that Manipal raises in the IPO is expected to be used to repay that debt.

Founded in 2010, Manipal Hospitals focuses on key areas such as cardiology, oncology, transplants, neurosciences, orthopaedics, emergency, and critical care. Its expansion accelerated with the 2021 buyouts of Columbia Asia's India operations for ₹2,100 crore and Vikram Hospital for ₹350 crore. Next, it took controlling stakes in AMRI Hospitals for around ₹2,300 crore in 2023, Medica Synergie for up to ₹1,400 crore in 2024, and acquired Sahyadri Hospitals from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan in July 2025 for around ₹6,400 crore.

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In April 2023, Temasek acquired 41% stake in the company for more than $2 billion, valuing it at nearly $4.8 billion or ₹40,000 crore. It acquired stake from Manipal founder Ranjan Pai and other investors such as NIIF and TPG, that took its shareholding to around 59%. Manipal Education and Medical Group Pvt. Ltd retains around 31% of the company, with TPG holding around 10-11%.

A Manipal spokesperson declined to comment.

Manipal's network of hospitals extends across cities such as Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Vijayawada, Salem, Dwarka, Palamvihar, Goa, Jaipur, Ghaziabad, Patiala, Pune and Kolkata. At the end of 2025, it operated 49 multi-specialty hospitals with nearly 12,600 operating beds (owned and managed) across India.

Also Read | Manipal shortlists banks for $1 bn IPO

An India Ratings credit rating report in December 2025 said Manipal's consolidated revenue grew 34% year-on-year to ₹8,242 crore in FY25 and ₹4,721 crore in 1HFY26. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or Ebitda grew to ₹2,127 crore as against ₹1,683 crore in FY24 and ₹1,251 crore in 1HFY2026.

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About the Authors Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspa...Read More ✕ Sneha Shah Sneha Shah is the editor for deals and startups at Mint. Starting off her career in India’s financial capital as a cub reporter for the Mid-day newspaper in the mid-2000s, she later moved on to decode balance sheets and follow the money trail for some of the leading pink publications in the country. She has been covering India’s deals ecosystem for nearly two decades now, closely tracking private- and public-market funding, startups, private equity, venture capital, and investment banking. From breaking some of the biggest deal stories of the past to doing some incisive deep-dives into the latest trends and turnarounds in the industry, she has witnessed the phenomenal growth and transformation of the country’s investment ecosystem from really close quarters. A graduate in journalism, she has worked with The Economic Times, Financial Chronicle, VCCircle and Mid-Day before starting her second stint at Mint in 2022. As a keen observer of India’s startups ecosystem, she aspires to write a book some day, chronicling some of the most inspiring stories the industry has seen so far in its remarkable journey. Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in I...Read More ✕ Agnidev Bhattacharya Agnidev is a business journalist with over two years of reporting experience tracking the intersection of capital, policy, and corporate strategy in India.



He joined Mint in December 2025, after a stint at NDTV Profit (erstwhile BQ Prime). At Mint, Agnidev focuses on the high-stakes world of the Indian capital market, specialising in mergers and acquisitions, burgeoning IPOs, and the investment banking industry.



Backed by a rigorous, data-driven approach, Agnidev frequently breaks news on the valuation cycles, deal pipelines and listing strategies of India’s most prominent companies. His reportage offers deep dives into the operational health of market leaders across the corporate landscape, providing readers with a clear-eyed view of institutional growth.



He has reported on major issues like India's derivatives frenzy, IPO froth, the competitive quick commerce industry, the real-money gaming ban, and has broken investigative stories related to scandals such as IndusInd Bank's accounting manipulation and the Gensol-BluSmart fiasco.



As a reporter, he brings stories that ultimately affect your stock market investments, and tries to bring clarity and brevity in a field that is often filled with jargon and noise.