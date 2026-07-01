Manufacturing companies eclipse consumer firms in a cooling IPO market

India’s IPO market has slowed in 2026 after two blockbuster years of fundraising, but a clear rotation is underway. The primary market is increasingly favouring industrial and manufacturing companies, pivoting away from post-pandemic consumer hype, buoyed by government policy push and infrastructure spending.
Companies raised a record ₹1.96 trillion through 91 mainboard initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2024, followed by another ₹1.76 trillion across a record 103 issues in 2025. However, activity cooled in 2026 amid volatile equity markets and geopolitical uncertainty, with 23 IPOs raising ₹21,506 crore so far.
A concentrated market
Despite the slowdown, the primary market continues to be dominated by a handful of sectors. Industrial, consumer discretionary, healthcare and financial services companies together accounted for 71% of mainboard IPOs between 2023 and 2025, and nearly 60% of the issues launched so far this year.