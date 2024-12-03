Companies
MapMyIndia move to shift B2C biz to founder's son kicks up a storm
Varun Sood 4 min read 03 Dec 2024, 05:30 AM IST
Summary
- MapMyIndia will transfer its Mappls Mall and Travel app for hotel and flight booking to the new company headed by the founder's son Rohan Verma, who has stepped down as MapMyIndia CEO.
Bengaluru: Digital maps pioneer MapMyIndia has come under the scrutiny of investors and proxy advisory firms after the company agreed to invest ₹35 crore and transfer a tiny share of its business to a company owned by the son of its founder and promoter.
