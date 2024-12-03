As this is a related party transaction, the board and the audit committee should tell shareholders the potential of the new business," said V. Balakrishnan, a former chief financial officer at Infosys Ltd and founder of Exfinity Ventures, a venture capital fund. "Have they evaluated any alternate proposals to get into this segment; why only a 10% minority stake is taken, and at what value the CCD of ₹35 crore will be converted if the new company is not able to raise money in 10 years," Balakrishnan questioned.