Marco Cables IPO: GMP, subscription status on day 3, other key details2 min read 25 Sep 2023, 01:45 PM IST
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd IPO opened on Sep 21 and will close today. IPO price band is set at ₹36 per equity share.
Marco Cables & Conductors Ltd IPO opened for subscription on Thursday, September 21, and will close today (Monday, September 25). Marco Cables IPO price band has been set at ₹36 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. Marco Cables IPO lot size is 3000 equity shares and in multiples of 3000 equity shares thereafter.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started