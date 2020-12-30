'Back to work' theme to aid sentiment towards temporary staffing companies

Temporary staffing companies in the listed space such as Quess Corp. Ltd, Teamlease Services and SIS India Ltd are likely to benefit from the 'back to work' theme. Analysts say, in a post-covid world, higher number of companies are likely to opt for contract labour to keep their employee costs under control.

"Margins of BSE-500 companies (ex-financials, IT, and oil & gas) have remained flat over FY10-20. A 400bps expansion in gross margins over this period was offset by higher employee costs and the lack of operating leverage. In the post-covid environment, where demand is likely to remain weak, it is imperative for corporates to variablize costs (transform fixed costs into variable costs)," research house PhillipCapital (India) Pvt. Ltd said in a report on 23 December. One basis point is one hundredth of a percentage point.

Recent channel checks across key verticals such as retail, consumer durables, e-commerce, and financial services by domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities Ltd showed that headcount for staffing companies is likely to remain, going ahead. According to the survey, hiring trends in these sectors are currently strong due to factors such as revenge spending.

Second, listed staffing companies are expected to benefit from some regulatory tailwinds such as provident fund subsidy and implementation of new labour laws. Analysts say, new labour codes that are likely to come into effect in the next 12-18 months, would accelerate the pace of formalization. "We expect formal employment CAGR at 13% over FY20-25 to touch 19% of the workforce in FY25 against 12% in FY20, creating 50 million formal jobs," added PhillipCapital report.

It should be noted that the temporary staffing stocks hogged lot of investor attention ahead of the implementation of the goods and services tax in 2017. The new tax regime was expected to lead to significant demand shift from the the unorganized to the organized players. Temporary staffing firms were seen among the key beneficiaries of this demand shift.

On the flip side, delayed implementation of the new labour laws could be a dampener. Also, staffing companies enjoy a tax holiday under Section 80JJAA of the Income Tax Act.) any change in this law would have an adverse impact on the cash flow of listed companies in this space, analysts caution.

