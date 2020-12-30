'Back to work' theme to aid sentiment towards temporary staffing companies

Second, listed staffing companies are expected to benefit from some regulatory tailwinds such as provident fund subsidy and implementation of new labour laws. Analysts say, new labour codes that are likely to come into effect in the next 12-18 months, would accelerate the pace of formalization. "We expect formal employment CAGR at 13% over FY20-25 to touch 19% of the workforce in FY25 against 12% in FY20, creating 50 million formal jobs," added PhillipCapital report.