2020 was great for bitcoin but now analysts are worried about a correction

Some analysts in the bearish camp also draw parallels between the current bitcoin rally with that of 2017. They say a crypto rally which sees allocation shift from safer to riskier assets is often followed by a deep correction. In 2017, the bitcoin rallied from the low of around $790 to peak of $19,041 in December. Interestingly, in the December 2017 BofA survey, bitcoin topped the list of most crowded trades. In 2018, it crashed by 74%.