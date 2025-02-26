Markets
360 ONE’s B&K deal may narrow its valuation premium over Nuvama Wealth
Summary
- 360 One trades at a 40X price-to-earnings multiple compared to 20X for Nuvama, which translates into a 100% premium.
360 One WAM Ltd and Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd were the listed pure plays in wealth management in India. However, that will no longer be the case with 360 One’s acquisition of B&K Securities and B&K Finserv.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more